Blandy & Blandy is a top tier firm

A THAMES Valley law firm has received national recognition in a prestigious 2021 guide.

Blandy & Blandy, which has offices in neighbouring Reading, Henley-on-Thames and London, has been named a top tier firm for Private Wealth Law in this year’s Chambers High Net Worth Guide.

And three of its employees were highlighted individually for their hard work, too.

Jonathan Gater and Caroline Casagranda, partners in the firm’s Wills, Probate, Tax & Trusts team, were recommended alongside solicitor Graham Benwell.

Ms Casagranda said: “I would like to congratulate and thank everyone in our fantastic Wills, Probate, Tax & Trusts team for their hard work and dedication to our clients and their needs, during what has been an incredibly challenging year for everyone.”

The Guide said Blandy & Blandy has “an excellent reputation in private client work” with “very personable” and “professional” staff.