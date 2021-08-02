Wokingham.Today

Blandy & Blandy is a top tier firm

by Charlotte King0
Blandy & Blandy
team work: Caroline Casagranda, Graham Benwell and Jonathan Gater

A THAMES Valley law firm has received national recognition in a prestigious 2021 guide.

Blandy & Blandy, which has offices in neighbouring Reading, Henley-on-Thames and London, has been named a top tier firm for Private Wealth Law in this year’s Chambers High Net Worth Guide.

And three of its employees were highlighted individually for their hard work, too.

Jonathan Gater and Caroline Casagranda, partners in the firm’s Wills, Probate, Tax & Trusts team, were recommended alongside solicitor Graham Benwell.

Ms Casagranda said: “I would like to congratulate and thank everyone in our fantastic Wills, Probate, Tax & Trusts team for their hard work and dedication to our clients and their needs, during what has been an incredibly challenging year for everyone.”

The Guide said Blandy & Blandy has “an excellent reputation in private client work” with “very personable” and “professional” staff.

Related posts

Brian Blessed holds a ‘Picasso’ – star prize at Mill at Sonning’s new season launch

Phil Creighton

Blocked Wokingham road prevents fire engine from getting to emergency

Daisy Hanson

Wokingham council tax to rise 4.94% if budget is approved

Phil Creighton
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.