Blankets donation to Finchampstead care home is a WINner

BLANKETS were gifted to care home residents last month, thanks to volunteers working with Wokingham In Need.

Wild Acres care home, in Finchampstead, received 30 handmade blankets from Wokingham In Need, on Thursday, April 22.

The charity, which supports vulnerable and homeless people in the community, worked with local group, Blankets Made With Love, to provide knitted blankets for the care home residents.

There was one blanket made for each resident in a variety of colours for them to enjoy whilst at the home.

READ MORE: Springtime concert brings joy and sunshine to Wild Acres

Michele Munro, activities coordinator at Wild Acres, said: “What a treat, residents commented on all the work that had gone into them, how useful they would be and just how beautiful they were.

“We were thrilled to be gifted these wonderful blankets, which not only brought smiles on the day, but will continue to do so for a long time to come.”

Residents were able to choose their favourite blanket, hand delivered by a member of Wokingham In Need.

Sue Jackson, founder of Wokingham In Need, said: “We are delighted to be associated with Blankets Made With Love. The ladies produce wonderful knitted and crochet items which are appreciated so much by those who receive them.

“Wokingham In Need will continue to work with hospitals and care homes and is indeed discussing further work with Wild Acres working closely with local schools in relation to stone painting, letters and more.”