Blooms go virtual for annual competition

A GROUP of green-fingered villagers has gone digital with its latest gardening project.

Twyford in Bloom, with the help of the parish council, has produced a virtual entry into this year’s Thames & Chiltern in Bloom competition.

The annual gardening contest promotes sustainability across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.

This year, Twyford in Bloom has created a compilation video to support its Pride of Place entry, showcasing what has happened in the village over the past year.

It was produced in memory of Gordon Storey, community stalwart who died in February.

Cllr Bridget Ditcham, from the parish council, said Twyford loves showing off its floral displays in the annual contest after winning Gold in 2019.

This year, to overcome the pandemic, residents had to meet virtually to plan their entries.

“We are pleased with two new initiatives for 2021,” Cllr Ditcham said. “A local family initiated the Big Twyford Tree Project where residents purchased and planted over 60 trees on Stanlake Meadow.

“[We also launched] Twyford Growers, a therapeutic initiative to involve local people who are experiencing mental health problems to become involved in gardening outdoors.

“We look forward to these new initiatives developing, together with established work continuing in the future to enhance our village for locals and visitors to enjoy.”

In total, the group created five videos and entered into six categories. The competition is part of the Royal Horticultural Society’s national Britain in Bloom campaign.