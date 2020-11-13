Bluebird up for award for fifth year in a row

FIVE SEEMS to be the lucky number for a Wokingham home care provider.

This is because Bluebird Care Reading and Wokingham recently reached the regional finals of The Great British Care Awards for the fifth year running.

The Awards aim to recognise and celebrate excellence in the care sector, and last year, Bluebird Care won two of the21 categories.

This year, the business’ Reading and Wokingham branch has been nominated for The Home Care Team Award, recognised for the team’s passion and dedication throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Alison Small, who has worked for Bluebird Care Reading and Wokingham for the past four years, has also been nominated for The Dementia Care Award.

This award recognises an individual who has the skills to manage and deliver services to older people with dementia.

“For many people social care is more than a job, it’s a passion,” said Kerry Brooker, care manager at Bluebird Care Reading and Wokingham.

“Care staff and teams regularly go above and beyond, often putting the needs of others first to provide comfort and kindness to those who need support, and this is so true of our care home.”

Jo McCluskey, registered care manager, said: “Bluebird Care is truly proud to have been nominated in three categories for this year’s finals, and awards like this help recognise the tremendous efforts, hard work and dedication of individuals and teams within Bluebird Care.

“Our carers spend every working day providing compassionate care to our customers and their families.”

Winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony tomorrow.