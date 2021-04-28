Blues band Proud Mary plans The Same Old Blues at Sub89 in Reading this autumn

A BLUES band will be making their way to Reading this autumn.

Proud Mary, a blues-rock band, will be celebrating 20 years of their album with a special anniversary gig, The Same Old Blues, later this year.

The band will be starting their Autumn tour at Reading’s live music venue, Sub89, on Thursday, September 9.

Fans are promised – covid-permitting – a night singing along to the band’s playlist including All Good Things, Very Best Friends, and Give A Little Love.

Lead singer Greg Griffin will perform alongside band members Paul Newsome (guitars, vocals). Tony Auton (lead guitar), Nathan Birkett (bass guitar) and Hani Abassi (drums).

When the album was originally released on Noel Gallagher’s Sour Mash records in 2001, Greg Griffin’s vocals and Paul Newsome’s songwriting offered a definitive style creating them a large fan base from the outset.

For details, log on to premier.ticketek.co.uk