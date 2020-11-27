Blue’s the colour for this week’s Wokingham Loves Music playlist

WE’VE got the blues this week – and that’s a good thing.

Musician Mark Harrison is head of our hit parade, featuring some of the biggest names in music, and some great up-and-coming ones too.

He’s previously appeared at the Wokingham Music Club and now he’s here on our playlist of Wokingham-inspired music curated by Chris Hillman from White Star Records.

You can listen for FREE via Spotify. There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

Mark Harrison – What Son House Said

Here’s a London-based blues artist who has visited Wokingham previously to perform some great gigs at the Wokingham Music Club (WMC) with his distinctive finger picking style guitar playing, strong voice and self written story telling songs.

This track from Mark’s The Panoramic View album is a great example of those songs and shows why that album has received extensive critical praise and plays on many radio station including BBC Radio 2 — www.markharrisonrootsmusic.com

Sarah Jane Morris – On Solid Air

Continuing the WMC theme here’s a track suggested by Stan Hetherington who runs the club. It’s a classic John Martyn song that Sarah Jane recorded with her long-time collaborator Tony Remy for their album of John Martyn songs, Sweet Little Mystery. Sarah Jane and Tony were due to perform their Songs of John Martyn show at WMC in April but unfortunately that was one of those events that had to be cancelled due to the virus —www.sarahjanemorris.co.uk

Focus – Hocus Pocus

This legendary band performed a brilliant Wokingham Music Club show in 2018. They were booked to return again this month but unfortunately yet another casualty of the virus — focustheband.co.uk

Andy Fairweather-Low

Wide Eyed and Legless – Another legend who was due to play at Wokingham Music Club this November with his band The Low Riders with one of his biggest hits — andyfairweatherlow.com

Will Wilde – Love That Burns

Contemporary blues artist Will Wilde who has visited Wokinghgam Music Club and Wokingham Festival. Here’s his tribute to the late great Peter Green —www.willharmonicawilde.com

The Honey Pot – Walk A While

Psych pop folk single from the band formed by Icarus Peel & Crystal Jacqueline released on Wokingham based record label, Mega Dodo Records —www.facebook.com/thehoneypotband

Quantum Pig – Dirty Old Engine

From the Progressive Music Award nominees debut album, Songs of Industry and Sunshine on Wokingham based White Star Records –quantumpig.net

Moth Man – The Water

A new Reading and Manchester based band on a new record label called Billywitch Records, an offshoot from Wokingham based Mega Dodo Records — www.facebook.com/mothmanbandpage

Split the Dealer (Feat. Deva St. John) – XV

Recommended by Wokingham rock photographer Andrew Merritt, this track is an example of modern indie pop at its best — www.facebook.com/splitthedealer www.facebook.com/dayvasaintjohn

Mother Vulture – Tell Me

This ‘hectic blues punk’ band from Bristol featuredat the recent Jamma Presents: TheEveryman Everyjam event —www.facebook.comMotherVulture