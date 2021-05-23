BMW drivers in hospital following Barkham crash

TWO BMW drivers are in hospital following a serious injury collision in Barkham yesterday and police are appealing for witnesses.

The incident took place in Barkham Street around 5pm on Saturday, May 22, and involved a blue convertible BMW M3 and a grey BMW 320D.

Police closed the road to allow emergency crews to attend to the scene.

The driver of the M3, a man aged 25, was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading with a broken ankle.

The driver of the 320D, a man aged 28, was airlifted to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with a broken leg, ankle and ribs. He also sustained a punctured lung.

Both are currently still in hospital.

Investigating officer PC Jamie Payne, of the Roads Policing Unit based at Three Mile Cross, said: “Both drivers in the incident were seriously hurt and an investigation is underway to find out exactly what happened.

“Our thoughts are with the two drivers injured and we wish them a quick and thorough recovery.”

He added that the incident happened during daylight and it was possible a number of people were in the area at the time.

“Anyone who saw anything of the collision or the moments before are asked to contact Thames Valley Police,” he said.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who saw either of these vehicles before the incident.

“Please check any CCTV in the area or dash-cam footage and share that with us if you think it could be helpful to the investigation.

“To make a report you can call the non-emergency phone line 101 or make a report online using the reference 43210221570.”