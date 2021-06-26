Bobby laps up more success for Team BRIT

Wokingham racing driver Bobby Trundley has stormed to victory once again, with yet another race win with Team BRIT in the Britcar Championship last weekend.



Bobby’s season is going from strength to strength, attaining silverware in all three rounds of the Championship so far, with his most recent success in round three of the champion at Oulton Park on Saturday, June 12..



Bobby teamed up once again with paraplegic racing driver Aaron Morgan in Class FOUR of the Endurance Category, driving #68, the Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT4.



The weekend couldn’t get off to a better start, when the pair clocked the fastest lap in the early morning practice session. In qualifying Bobby then posted the fastest lap of the session, securing the pair a P1 start for the first race.



He started for the team in race one, using every inch of the track to keep the fierce competition at bay.



A flawless pitstop gave Team BRIT the edge they needed and Bobby handed over to Aaron for the remainder of the race.



An almighty battle ensued for the next 35 minutes with Aaron holding on, bringing the team home P1 in class, and in second overall.



The are team sitting fifth overall in the Britcar Endurance Championship, only seven points behind the leaders on 141 points.



Aaron and Bobby are now second in class four, just five points behind first.



Bobby said; “It was a mega weekend. We thought Oulton Park wouldn’t suit our GT4 car compared to other cars with lighter front ends, due to the high number of corners on the circuit, but the team pulled

it off.



“We were fastest in practice, fastest in qualifying and first in race one. The hat trick.



“I can’t thank the crew enough. They worked so hard all throughout the weekend and gave us the best car possible.



My teammate Aaron Morgan was also incredible and did a stellar job of holding off the chasing EDF car at the end of race one.



“Also, it was a pleasure to see some of the team’s sponsors enjoying the action on the track.



“I can’t wait to get out there again.”



Bobby races again in a special two-hour race at Silverstone on Saturday, July 3.