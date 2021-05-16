Bobby Trundley takes trophy for Team BRIT

Wokingham racing driver Bobby Trundley’s 2021 celebrations are continuing after winning his race with Team BRIT in the Britcar Championship this weekend.

Bobby, 21, set the bar high in round one of the Championship at Silverstone on Saturday, April 24 and more than met the challenge in round two at Snetterton on May 8.

Team BRIT aims to be the first all-disabled team to race in the Le Mans 24 hour and supports people with physical and psychological challenges in accessing motorsport through its Racing Academy.

On Saturday, Bobby teamed up once again with paraplegic racing driver from Basingstoke, Aaron Morgan in Class four of the Endurance Category, driving #68, the Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT4.

Despite the horrific weather conditions with driving wind and heavy rain, the pair started as they meant to go on, qualifying in position two in Class four.



Bobby learnt his craft racing karts on slick tyres, so was right at home in the wet conditions. An incredible team effort resulted in them finishing 10th overall, ahead of many faster cars in classes one, two and three.

The first race of the afternoon saw battle after battle as cars struggled with the wet track. Bobby and Aaron didn’t let up for a second, and held on to their second placed position as the track started to dry out, with Bobby securing the fastest lap in class.

Race two began as early evening approached, with the pair starting once again up front in second. Sadly, a spin from Aaron on the slippery first lap, which alongside a 10 second ‘winner’s penalty for coming second in the first race, sent the pair right back down to last place.

Aaron pushed hard to move the car up the timing screen from the back of the pack to seventh before the pit window opened.



A solid strategy and slick stop from the crew under a safety car then saw Bobby start his stint in fifth, having gained two positions in the pitlane.

Bobby then called upon his racing experience and fought his way right up the grid, unbelievably passing every car in class and finishing in first at the chequered flag.

“After the high of race one at Silverstone I wasn’t sure we could better the emotions and happiness we felt, but I was wrong,” said Bobby.



“We faced a tough race weekend with severe wind and rain, but our crew know exactly how to plan our race and set up the car to give us the best chance possible.



“It was then up to Aaron and I to show what we could do and I’m so pleased that we did just that.

“It doesn’t get much better than podium finishes two races in a row. I’m beyond delighted and would like to thank everyone who has supported me and believed in me so far.”

Bobby races again in round three at Oulton Park on June 12.