Body of Reading man found in Thames this morning

by Jess Warren0
Police car

POLICE found the body of an elderly man in the River Thames this morning.

At approximately 6.30am, the force was called out to Wokingham Waterside Centre, off Thames Valley Park Drive in Earley where they discovered the body of a man in his 80s.

Ambulance crews attended the scene and confirmed the death of the man, who is from Reading.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said: “His next of kind have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“The death is being treated as unexplained at this time and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around how the man came to be in the water.”

The site is currently closed to the public. 

