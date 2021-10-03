Wokingham.Today

Bogus water board officials making distraction burglaries in Woodley

Phil Creighton
tap water
Picture: Karolina Grabowska from Pixabay

BOGUS waterboard officials have been seen in Woodley and a warning has been issued over distraction burglaries.

Residents in the town have been receiving letters from Thames Valley Police to raise awareness of the issue – and reassure that the force will be dealing with this in a ‘robust manner’.

“We have had reports of person’s knocking on doors masquerading to be from the water board. When they have been invited into properties once has distracted the resident while the other has managed to steal property,” the letter reads.

The force is also asking for residents support in catching the bogus officials.

“If you have any information about any crimes or anything else in your area please contact your Neighbourhood Policing team by telephoning 101,” the letter continues. “If you would like to pass on information to the Woodley (team) discreetly, or require any further information of advice, email the Woodley Neighbourhood Team on WoodleyNHPT@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk.”

