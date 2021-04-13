Bohunt parents launch second petition for sixth form in south Wokingham area

PARENTS of children at Bohunt School have launched a second petition calling for a sixth form to be built onsite.

In February, the school trust launched a consultation for expansion, but the council said it could not support it, due to a lack of resources.

UllaKarin Clark, the council’s lead for children’s services, told Wokingham.Today: “We are not able to build or provide funding for an increase to the existing premises at Bohunt School to support the trust’s proposal.”

It followed a petition last July that gathered more than 1,000 signatures in support of the project.

Now, parents at the school are pushing again.

Founder of the petition, Jonathan Smith, wrote: “Talks have been on-going and generally favourable but seem to have stalled just when it looked like things were moving forward.”

The council said while it supports the “aspiration” for a sixth form, it can’t provide financial support.

“Wokingham Borough Council supports the ambition to improve and enhance pupil outcomes for all borough schools. This includes Bohunt’s aspiration for a sixth form,” said a spokesperson.

“The council has been clear with the school, and with parents and carers, that when we looked at capacity for post-16 places, we found that we have enough places within the borough to meet the needs of post-16 learning through to 2023/24.”

The council said it could not finance temporary and permanent accommodation as part of the school’s expansion plan.

The spokesperson added: “We are not able to build or provide funding for an increase to the existing premises at Bohunt School to support the Trust’s proposal, due to these issues.

“We will continue to support Bohunt’s aspiration for a sixth form and will continue to work with the Trust on this.

“However, we are unable at this time to financially support the expansion.”

Despite this, the council said it is “supportive” of the ambition to develop a sixth form, and has continued to “work with Bohunt on the development of its plans for the future.”