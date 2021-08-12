Bohunt Wokingham head celebrates first year of GCSE results for school

AN ARBORFIELD school is celebrating its first-ever GCSE results day this year.

Bohunt Wokingham saw its first Year 11 cohort receive their qualifications today — and they marked the occasion with exceptionally high scores.

Nearly all (91%) of students passed English and Maths and more than three quarters (79%) received high passes in those subjects.

Ben Godber, head of school, organised a celebration for students and their families today, featuring banners, balloons, food and drinks.

But he said he has mixed feelings about the occasion.

“It’s not the way we anticipated we’d be doing results,” he said. “We’d have loved to have had real exams this year and to launch the results off that, but the students have done themselves proud regardless.”

He said the past five years have been unforgettable and thanked the Year 11 students for leading Bohunt’s journey as a new school.

“They have been the year group setting the culture and the tone of the school from day one,” Mr Godber added.

“They have been fantastic ambassadors for what the school is all about and they’ll go onto great things, wherever they go next.”

The headteacher is thrilled with how hard pupils worked, and said their results are testament to their dedication.

“They’ve always been blazing a trail of achievements right across our trust,” he said. “They’ve always outdone their peers and we’ve always had high aspirations for them.

“To have Progress 8 scores above 1 is exceptional.”

Bohunt Wokingham is hosting the Year 11s’ leavers’ prom next month, shortly before students enrol in new colleges.

“It will be lovely to say goodbye to them shortly before they start at new schools,” Mr Godber added.

“All in all, we’ve got wonderful results and I hope we see lots of smiley faces.”