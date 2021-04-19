Booking opens for new play area at California Country Park

PARENTS can now book one-hour slots for the new play area at California Country Park.

Opening on Saturday, the Finchampstead park includes a sensory garden and wild wood.

The booking system will be in place at peak times to ensure social distancing can be maintained and staff and visitors are kept safe.

Tickets are free but must be booked ahead of time between 10am and 4pm on weekends, school holidays and bank holidays.

Capacity is limited to 100 children.

The Sensory Garden has been designed with younger children in mind, and includes a variety of water play equipment. It provides a space where children can investigate and discover their world through creative play or test their physical abilities in more active play.

The Wild Wood is designed to physically challenge older children and teenagers.

It includes three different tree houses of varying heights.

There’s a rope and pole agility course climbing pyramid and a zip wire, as well as sound cushions and carved woodland animals at ground level for younger children.

The play area includes a range of inclusive and interactive equipment – including a spinning disc, swings, musical chime walkway and a trampoline that are suitable for wheelchair users.

More seats have been installed for parents.

Clare Lawrence, assistant director for place services, said the council is delighted to open the play area.

“If you’re planning to visit over the next few months, be sure to check whether to book in advance, especially if visiting at weekends or during the holidays, or face disappointment on arrival.”

Bookings can be made via the California Country park webpage and will be for one hour slots only.

Residents cannot book back to back slots.

Visits outside of peak times will not be ticketed and the play park will remain open.