Bookings open for Lower Earley church hosting live nativity event

by Staff Writer0
nativity
Picture: Dan Kiefer on Unsplash

Families are invited to take part in a special retelling of the Christmas story on Sunday.

Lower Earley Baptist Church is opening its gardens to all creatures great and small.

Little monkeys on their best behaviour for Santa’s visit can see animals featured in the Nativity story, such as donkeys and sheep.

Members of the Maiden Place church will be sharing the story of the first Christmas with storytelling sessions, and there will be craft activities too.

There are three bookable sessions – 2pm, 3pm and 4pm, all on Sunday, December 19.

For more details, log on to www.lowerearleybaptistchurch.org.uk

close
