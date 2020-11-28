Wokingham.Today

Boredom packs for vulnerable residents

by Phil Creighton0
Keeping people entertained during lockdown

LOCKDOWN can be lonely – the call to stay in except for essential travel or exercise means many people have run out of things to do.

Now, a housing association is stepping to the rescue, by sending activity packs to some of its most vulnerable residents.

More than 500 of the packs have been compiled, and are for those living in Sovereign Housing Association’s housing for older people schemes. They contain colouring pads, paint by numbers sets, puzzles, pencils and pens.

Tracey Scutter, wellbeing officer at Sovereign, helped create the packs’ contents, before the company’s concierge team hand-delivered the parcels.

“This is the second bundle of packs that our Concierge team have distributed to our residents since March,” she said.

“With the support of our communities team, it’s really made a difference to our residents, some of whom have found the last few months quite difficult.

“It’s been great all working together as one.”

The initial idea for the packs came from Diane Humphries, Community Development Officer for Sovereign, who said: “It’s been fabulous working alongside other Sovereign teams on this. It’s amazing what we can achieve together, and I know the activity packs will be most welcome by residents at this time.”

