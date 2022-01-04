Boris Johnson says NHS has moved to ‘war footing’ as it faces covid case rise

THIS EVENING, the prime minister addressed the nation to urge residents to get their booster jab.

He said that one day last week, 200,000 people tested positive for the virus, adding: “Anyone who things our battle with covid is over, I’m afraid, is profoundly wrong.”

Boris Johnson said that the situation differs from previous waves, with the Omicron variant producing a “milder” infection.

However, he said that hospitals are facing rising pressures.

It comes as at least 10 hospitals in England declared a critical incident, meaning that they are understaffed to a point where care begins to suffer.

Mr Johnson said that the Government is working to increase NHS capacity, and will support some hospitals facing the worst staff illness levels with military assistance.

He said that the country will “mobilise volunteers — the territorial army” and use this to help in the coming weeks.

Mr Johnson also said that the Government will do what it can to protect “critical services” including food processing, transport and border workers.

He said 100,000 of these critical workers will be supplied with lateral flow tests everyday.

The prime minister ruled out another lockdown, and said that he hopes disruptions over the coming months will be “far less severe” than closing down the country. However, he said the weeks ahead would be a challenge for many.

In schools, retired teachers are being asked to come back and help fill any staff shortages due to illness.

This is alongside mask wearing and lateral flow testing for secondary school pupils.

Mr Johnson urged residents to continue following “Plan B” which includes working from home where possible, wearing a mask in shops, and taking a lateral flow test regularly.

The ambition, he said, is to keep schools and businesses open and find a way to live with Covid-19.

He urged residents to get their booster jab, and said that 10 million jabs had been given since Sunday, December 12, when he announced a plan to offer all eligible adults a booster by the end of December.

This, he said, had helped double the rate of vaccination in some areas.

For more information about Covid-19 vaccines, visit: www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/coronavirus-vaccine