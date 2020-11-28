Borough council checks on 7,000 in second lockdown

THE COUNCIL has called 7,000 residents to check on their wellbeing in the second lockdown.

At the start of the month, 14 staff at the borough council were redeployed to support frontline colleagues.

Within a 10-day period, staff made contact with 90% of the borough’s clinically extremely vulnerable residents by phone – each person averaging 30 calls per day.

And the adult social care team has also called all residents known to them who are vulnerable in other ways, to check their support is in place and their needs are being met.

The team has visited all those over 75 and aims to reach all those over 65 soon.

“The ability to be flexible in how we work has been vital to our success in dealing with Covid-19 to ensure our vital frontline services continue and all our residents have the support and help that they need,” said Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health, wellbeing and adult services at Wokingham Borough Council.

“This goes for those all staff – those who have been redeployed, those who may now have increased workloads as a result of others being redeployed and all those carrying on their great work in these difficult circumstances.”

The calls so far have generated more than 100 referrals to The Link Visiting Scheme, to support with social isolation.

All have been contacted by The Link and regular welfare checks have been put in place.

There have been 151 referrals to One Front Door, run by Citizens Advice Wokingham for support with accessing food, medication or basic care needs.

And there have been 40 referrals to the council’s adult social care — where the need for formal support has been recognised, or risk identified.

For support, call the One Front Door, run by Citizens Advice Wokingham on 0300 330 1189