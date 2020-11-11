Borough Council considers Wokingham Tree Strategy

AT THE RECENT executive meeting, Cllr Anne Chadwick, Conservative councillor for Loddon Airfield on Woodley Town Council, asked whether the borough would apply for Tree Cities of the World status

As part of their commitment to planting 250,000 new trees, Cllr Gregor Murray said the council is keen to work towards that status, but must first “demonstrate that various standards have been met in relation to the protection, maintenance and planting of our trees”.

He said: “The first step towards achieving this recognition in Wokingham is underway through the proposals to plant an additional 250,000 trees within the borough.

“As part of the proposals to deliver this number of new trees and maintain our existing tree stock, we propose to develop a Wokingham Tree Strategy.

“This would set out how Wokingham could maximise the wide range of benefits that trees and woods can deliver in relation to health, amenity, climate change, and water management.

“It will also explain how the council could protect and maintain council-owned trees and how we will engage with the asset holders in the council, other landowners, and the community to protect all of the trees across the borough.

“An action plan will be produced along with the strategy, part of which will cover how we will work towards achieving the standards required for a Tree Cities of the World Status.

“We intend to begin work on the strategy as soon as the proposals are finalised and once worked up to a stage suitable for public consultation we would very much value feedback and input from residents, including plans to achieve Trees Cities of the World status.”

Cllr Chadwick asked about plans for urban forestry rather than planting on existing greenland.

And Cllr Murray said he is committed to planting more trees in town areas, as they help to improve air quality, reduce noise, absorb carbon, reduce wind speed, lower pollution and look quite nice.