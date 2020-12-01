Borough council launches free mental health workshops

THE COUNCIL has launched a mental health service to support residents on the road to recovery.

The Recovery College provides web-based support for anxiety, low mood, stress, mental wellbeing among other topics.

The sessions are run by people who have worked in mental health settings, but not clinically trained, and use Microsoft Teams as a platform for discussion and activities.

The group workshops aim to help residents manage their lives, form stronger social relationships and enhance the skills they need for living and working, said the council.

Sessions are open to anyone over 18 living in the borough and does not require a referral.

“This year in particular caused many of us to feel unsettled, worried and anxious,” said Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health, wellbeing and adult services at Wokingham Borough Council.

“Maintaining good mental health and wellbeing has always been important, and more so amid a pandemic. I’m so proud of our officers at Wokingham Borough Council and Public Health colleagues for their commitment and creativity, coming up with ways to enrich and streamline our service offer, breaking barriers and reaching out to everybody.

“The Recovery College has been a great success in many areas of the country andI’m thrilled to be able to celebrate its launch in our borough too.”

A prospectus can be found on the council’s website, detailing each session type, along with registration information.

Sessions are free.

For more information, log on to: www.wokingham.gov.uk/health/health-services-and-advice/wokingham-recovery-college or call 0118 989 0707