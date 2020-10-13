The Wokingham Paper

Borough Council leader calls to keep recycling dry

by Phil Creighton0
Green bags
The new recycling bags from Wokingham Borough Council PIC BY STEWART TURKINGTON www.stphotos.co.uk

“PLEASE keep your recycling dry”.

That’s the message from Wokingham Borough Council leader John Halsall as the weather turns.

The council has ordered new recycling sacks to replace the black boxes, but these are not expected to arrive on residents’ doorsteps until January.

They are needed as a result of changes to the world recycling markets: countries that accept waste for processing no longer want wet cardboard and paper as it makes it harder to sort.

The new sacks have velcro tabs to help keep the waste dry.

But in the meantime, the council wants residents to do everything they can to ensure the recycling in their black boxes stays as dry as possible.

Rain and damp mornings mean that doorstep collections could be contaminated if residents leave their waste out overnight.

Cllr Halsall said: “Please keep your waste dry – put your paper out on the day of collection, and put the blue bag on top of the boxes.

“We are awaiting our new system, regrettably this won’t be until January and is a consequence of the call-in.”

The call-in was a process where opposition councillors request that a decision made by Wokingham Borough Council’s executive committee is then discussed at a meeting of the overview and scrutiny committee, which was held in August.

