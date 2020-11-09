Borough council’s general fund predicted to be £8 million

WOKINGHAM BOROUGH Council predicts its general fund to be around £8 million as of March next year.

At the recent executive meeting, Cllr John Kaiser presented the capital monitoring report for quarter two of the current financial year.

He said the impact of coronavirus was calculated at £2.629 million, an improvement on the £5.732 million reported in July.

“This improvement has been driven mainly from additional emergency government funding and reimbursement of lost income from the government,” he said. “These figures do not include at this stage the impact of any second wave of the pandemic and any associated local lockdown that may be imposed.

“If this were to occur, then the cost estimates above are likely to increase.”

He said the general fund as of March, 32, 2021 is estimated to be £8.631 million, but he would like to see the council finances at £10 million plus.”

The executive also approved the capital monitoring report for the end of September.

This means £6 million of ring-fenced funded capital budget planned for next year was brought forward for the Winnersh Relief Road.

And £115,000 from a Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management grant will be used to fund a flood alleviation scheme in Shinfield.