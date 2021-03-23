Borough marks day of reflection, one year after entering lockdown

TODAY marks one year since borough residents entered lockdown.

Everyone’s world has changed since then, and many will have experienced loss and grief as a direct result of Covid-19.

Since the pandemic hit the UK, the borough has sadly recorded 313 covid-related deaths. And there may be many who were not included in the official figures.

Cllr John Halsall, leader of the council said: “Our lives have changed, unrecognisably for some, and many lives have so sadly been lost.

“I can only express my condolences for those that have suffered so much.

“The weekly rate in Wokingham is around 40 today, which is well below the peak of 606 on January 4, but still compares very badly to the below five in August.

“I would like to send a big thank you again to all the carers, doctors, health staff, social care staff, health, police, fire, rescue, ambulance, teachers, school staff, charities, volunteers, our staff … in short everybody who has stepped up to the plate and made it possible for life to continue during these appalling times.

“It has never been more vital that we play our role and observe the rules so that we do not have a third wave.”

Cllr Charles Margetts, the council’s health executive said it has been a very difficult year for the community as a whole.

“We all know the toll this has taken, and the impact of lockdown goes far wider than the covid-related deaths,” he said.

“We should also reflect on the way our community has come together and supported those in need.”

Cllr Lindsay Ferris, leader of the Liberal Democrat group said he sent his condolences to everyone affected by the loss of a loved one.

Cllr Andy Croy, leader of the Labour group said: “Everyone will have reflected in their own way.

“I will never forget the awesome response of our underfunded NHS and local volunteers.

“I will never forgive the appalling decision making before and during lock down which made the death toll in the pandemic so much worse here than anywhere else in Europe.”