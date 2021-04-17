Borough pays tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh ahead of his funeral

THE BOROUGH has been paying tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, ahead of his funeral today.

Flags across municipal buildings have been lowered to half-mast ahead of his funeral and a national moment of silence, which will take place 3pm. This is the final day of a national period of mourning, although the Royal Family will continue to mourn for a further week.

The funeral service will be preceded by a ceremonial procession inside the grounds of Windsor Castle and is being organised in line with the Duke’s wishes.

Tributes have been spearheaded by Cllr Malcolm Richards, the mayor of Wokingham borough.

“On behalf of the residents of Wokingham Borough and the staff and members of the borough council, I would like to express my deepest condolences following the death of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh,” he said.

“His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has played a significant part in our country’s history, both in terms of supporting Her Majesty The Queen’s following her Accession in 1952, and his role in founding the hugely successful Duke of Edinburgh Awards more than 60 years ago.

“He was also heavily involved in the work of many charities and organisations reflecting his wide range of interests and was Patron, President or a member of more than 750 organisations, many of which operate in the Wokingham Borough.”

Sir John Redwood, Wokingham MP, has also expressed his condolences.

“Many people’s lives were touched by the Duke and the work of the organisations he created and supported,” he said.

“His energy was spent in many areas from helping young people aspire to better lives, through science and technology to sports and the environment.

“As a boy I first became conscious of him when he spoke out for better treatment of wildlife. I wanted sufficient wild areas for animals to be able lead their own natural lives free from human interference and was delighted to learn of a powerful force to help bring that about.

“Later in life I met him in my roles as a constituency MP and as a minister and saw how he supported the Queen and served the nation through charities.”

Political leaders have also shared their tributes.

John Halsall, leader of the Conservative group and leader of Wokingham Borough Council, said: “Despite the Duke of Edinburgh’s advanced age, his death was a shock to so many of us.

“His steadfast service to his country, his devotion to Her Majesty the Queen, and indeed just his presence, have been constants throughout my life, and the lives of millions and millions in the UK and around the world.

“A void is left in our nation, and among his grieving family, by his absence.

“My heartfelt sympathies, and that of the councillors and officers of Wokingham Borough Council, go out to The Queen and the Royal Family at this difficult time.”

Wokingham Labour leader Andy Croy said: “The Duke was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

“He was also to some extent a part of all of our lives and the sense of loss and bereavement extends far from his household into homes all across the Borough and our country.

“The Duke of Edinburgh belonged to that finest generation which fought to rid the rid the world of fascism and dictatorship.

“His service ethos continued in his support for his wife and of innumerable institutions and charities the world over.

“We are a much poorer country without him.”

And Lindsay Ferris, the Lib Dem leader, said: “We are greatly saddened to hear of the death of Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh.

“Our thoughts go to the Queen and her family at this difficult time.

“After 73 years together, it will be a massive gap for our Monarch and we hope that all the necessary help can be provided to support our Queen at this sad time.”

In accordance with public health advice, residents have been asked to continue to follow the current Government guidance on coronavirus.

“This includes not to gather in crowds, and not to visit Royal residences to pay their respects – the Duke’s funeral will take place at Windsor Castle on Saturday with attendance limited to just 30 people.

If people wish to pay tribute to the Duke, the Royal Family has asked that a donation is made to charity instead of leaving floral tributes.

An online book of condolence has been opened on the Royal Family’s website, royal.uk