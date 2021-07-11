Bosh! Kerry Godliman to launch tour in Reading

The charmingly straight-talking, quick-witted and acclaimed stand-up and actor, Kerry Godliman, is back on tour after a ‘break’ (otherwise known as ‘Lockdown’) and her first stop will be Reading.

She says her bosh-like nature will never let her rest. Between a needy cat, a constantly disappointing campervan, ever-raging feelings of mum guilt and bewilderment at the phasing-out of thimbles and doilies, Kerry needs to offload.

Her set is a thinly disguised therapy session.

She will be at South Street on Friday, September 3, Saturday, September 4.

Tickets cost £18 or £16 for South Street members.

For more details, or to book call 0118 960 6060 or log on to www.whatsonreading.com