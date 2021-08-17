Wokingham.Today

Bottle bank burnt in early morning blaze

Bottle bank
The bottle bank hit by suspected arsonists in Woodley Picture: Phil Creighton

ARSONISTS are suspected to be behind a fire that destroyed a bottle bank in Woodley.

The incident took place in the early hours of this morning and firecrews were called to the scene.

The bottle banks are in the Crockhamwell Road car park between Woodley Library and the Lidl foodstore.

The one that was targeted has split open due to the intensity of the heat, spilling the contents of the bottles onto the ground. The opening that people use to deposit bottles has also melted.

A post on social media group said that the fire was spotted just before 4am, and staff from a nearby store used five fire extinguishers to keep the blaze under control before the fire brigade could attend to the scene.

The fire crew was able to dampen the flames down and have now made the area safe. It has been taped off for further investigation.

