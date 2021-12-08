Box office: What's on in the region's theatres Dec 10-Dec 19

Every week, we bring you a round-up of all shows taking place in the region’s theatres. It covers this weekend and next, so you can plan ahead and book tickets to the shows that you want to go and see.
As ever, coronavirus means that shows could be cancelled, postponed or rearranged at short notice. Check with theatres to avoid disappointment.
Bracknell – South Hill Park
www.southhillpark.org.uk
01344 484123
Cinderella. Until Jan 3. Coach House Christmas Parties. Thurs. Conservatoire International Concert Series: Junyan Chen. Fri. The Comedy Cellar. Fri. That 80s Christmas Show. Tues. Coach House Christmas Parties. Thurs 16.
Camberley – Theatre
www.camberleytheatre.biz
01276 707600
Jack and the Beanstalk. Fri-New Year’s Eve. Baby Broadway Christmas. Sat. We All Wobble. Sun 19.
Guildford – Yvonne Arnaud
www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk
01483 440000
Dick Whittington. Until Jan 9. Christmas With Duo. Fri-Sat. The Man In The Moon presents A Christmas Carol. Thurs 16-Sat 18.
High Wycombe – Wycombe Swan
www.wycombeswan.co.uk
01494 512000
Christmas Hellfire Comedy Club. Thurs. The Christmas Extravaganza with Baby Go Boom. Fri, Sat. Christmas Mammy’s Boys. Fri. Peter Pan. Fri-Sun Jan 2. Dear Santa. Sun-Tues. Soul and Motown Christmas Dinner Dance. Sun 18.
Henley – Kenton
www.kentontheatre.co.uk
01491 525050
Cinderella. From Sat-Dec 30
Maidenhead – Norden Farm
www.nordenfarm.org
01628 788997
Kipper’s Snowy Day. Until Dec 30. Stephen K Amos: before and Laughter. Thurs-Fri. Jo Harrop and Friends: Jazz at the Musicals. Fri. Robin Morgan, What A Man, What A Man. Sat. Charity Christmas Concert in aid of Norden Farm with Maidenhead Concert Band. Wed. Martin Turner, ex-Wishbone Ash: Wishbone Gold. Thurs 16. The Albion Christmas Band. Fri 17. The Vinyl Frontier: Your Favourite v My Favourite. Fri 17. Elvis: One Night Only at Christmas. Sat 18.
Newbury – The Corn Exchange
www.cornexchangenew.com
0845 5218 218
Cinderella. Until Sun, Jan 2.
Newbury – The Watermill
www.watermill.org.uk
01635 46044
The Jungle Book.Until New Year’s Eve.
Reading – South Street
www.whatsonreading.com
0118 960 6060
The Snow Queen. Until Christmas Eve.
Reading – The Hexagon
www.whatsonreading.com
0118 960 6060
Beauty and the Beast starring Justin Fletcher and Paul Morse. Until Jan 3.
Reading – Concert Hall
www.whatsonreading.com
0118 960 6060
NEXT SHOW: Lunchtime Organ Recital. Jan 17.
Reading – Progress Theatre
www.progresstheatre.co.uk
0118 384 2195
Babe The Sheep-Pig. Until Sat. NEXT SHOW: Dark Sublime. Jan 17-22.
Reading – Reading Rep Theatre
www.readingrep.com
0118 370 2620
NEXT SHOW: A Christmas Carol. Until New Year’s Eve.
Shinfield – Shinfield Players
www.shinfieldplayers.org.uk
0118 975 8880
NEXT SHOW: Snow White and the Four Swedish Popstars. Jan 14-16, 21-23.
Sonning – The Mill
www.millatsonning.com
0118 969 8000
Top Hat. Until Jan 8.
Windsor – Theatre Royal
www.theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk
01753 853888
Jack and the Beanstalk. Until Jan 9.
Wokingham – Theatre
www.wokingham-theatre.org.uk
0118 978 5363
The Government Inspector. Until Sat 18.
Wokingham – The Whitty Theatre
www.thewhittytheatre.org
0118 974 3247
NEXT SHOW: The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. Jan 17-18.
Woodley – Theatre
www.woodleytheatre.org
07488337838
NEXT SHOW: Jazz Concert with the Martin Hart Trio. Sat Jan 22.