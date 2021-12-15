Box office: What’s on in the region’s theatres Dec 17-Dec 26

Every week, we bring you a round-up of all shows taking place in the region’s theatres. It covers this weekend and next, so you can plan ahead and book tickets to the shows that you want to go and see.
As ever, coronavirus means that shows could be cancelled, postponed or rearranged at short notice. Check with theatres to avoid disappointment.
Bracknell – South Hill Park
www.southhillpark.org.uk
01344 484123
Cinderella. Until Jan 3. Coach House Christmas Parties. Thurs, Thurs 23.
Camberley – Theatre
www.camberleytheatre.biz
01276 707600
Jack and the Beanstalk. Until New Year’s Eve. We All Wobble. Sun.
Guildford – Yvonne Arnaud
www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk
01483 440000
Dick Whittington. Until Jan 9. The Man In The Moon presents A Christmas Carol. Thurs-Sat. Mr Charles Dickens presents A Christmas Carol. Mon-Christmas Eve.
High Wycombe – Wycombe Swan
www.wycombeswan.co.uk
01494 512000
Peter Pan. Until Sun Jan 2. Soul and Motown Christmas Dinner Dance. Sat. New Year’s Eve Gala. New Year’s Eve.
Henley – Kenton
www.kentontheatre.co.uk
01491 525050
Cinderella. Until Dec 30
Maidenhead – Norden Farm
www.nordenfarm.org
01628 788997
Kipper’s Snowy Day. Until Dec 30. Martin Turner, ex-Wishbone Ash: Wishbone Gold. Thurs. The Albion Christmas Band. Fri. The Vinyl Frontier: Your Favourite v My Favourite. Fri. Elvis: One Night Only at Christmas. Sat. NEXT SHOW: Keith James in Concert: The Songs of Leonard Cohen. Jan 29.
Newbury – The Corn Exchange
www.cornexchangenew.com
0845 5218 218
Cinderella. Until Sun, Jan 2.
Newbury – The Watermill
www.watermill.org.uk
01635 46044
The Jungle Book.Until New Year’s Eve.
Reading – South Street
www.whatsonreading.com
0118 960 6060
The Snow Queen. Until Christmas Eve.
Reading – The Hexagon
www.whatsonreading.com
0118 960 6060
Beauty and the Beast starring Justin Fletcher and Paul Morse. Until Jan 3.
Reading – Concert Hall
www.whatsonreading.com
0118 960 6060
NEXT SHOW: Lunchtime Organ Recital. Jan 17.
Reading – Progress Theatre
www.progresstheatre.co.uk
0118 384 2195
NEXT SHOW: Dark Sublime. Jan 17-22.
Reading – Reading Rep Theatre
www.readingrep.com
0118 370 2620
NEXT SHOW: A Christmas Carol. Until New Year’s Eve.
Shinfield – Shinfield Players
www.shinfieldplayers.org.uk
0118 975 8880
NEXT SHOW: Snow White and the Four Swedish Popstars. Jan 14-16, 21-23.
Sonning – The Mill
www.millatsonning.com
0118 969 8000
Top Hat. Until Jan 8.
Windsor – Theatre Royal
www.theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk
01753 853888
Jack and the Beanstalk. Until Jan 9.
Wokingham – Theatre
www.wokingham-theatre.org.uk
0118 978 5363
The Government Inspector. Until Sat. NEXT SHOW: Apologia. Jan 27-Feb 5.
Wokingham – The Whitty Theatre
www.thewhittytheatre.org
0118 974 3247
NEXT SHOW: The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. Jan 17-18.
Woodley – Theatre
www.woodleytheatre.org
07488337838
NEXT SHOW: Jazz Concert with the Martin Hart Trio. Sat Jan 22.