Box office: What’s on in the region’s theatres Dec 17-Dec 26

Every week, we bring you a round-up of all shows taking place in the region’s theatres. It covers this weekend and next, so you can plan ahead and book tickets to the shows that you want to go and see.

As ever, coronavirus means that shows could be cancelled, postponed or rearranged at short notice. Check with theatres to avoid disappointment.

Bracknell – South Hill Park

www.southhillpark.org.uk

01344 484123

Cinderella. Until Jan 3. Coach House Christmas Parties. Thurs, Thurs 23.

Camberley – Theatre

www.camberleytheatre.biz

01276 707600

Jack and the Beanstalk. Until New Year’s Eve. We All Wobble. Sun.

Guildford – Yvonne Arnaud

www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

01483 440000

Dick Whittington. Until Jan 9. The Man In The Moon presents A Christmas Carol. Thurs-Sat. Mr Charles Dickens presents A Christmas Carol. Mon-Christmas Eve.

High Wycombe – Wycombe Swan

www.wycombeswan.co.uk

01494 512000

Peter Pan. Until Sun Jan 2. Soul and Motown Christmas Dinner Dance. Sat. New Year’s Eve Gala. New Year’s Eve.

Henley – Kenton

www.kentontheatre.co.uk

01491 525050

Cinderella. Until Dec 30

Maidenhead – Norden Farm

www.nordenfarm.org

01628 788997

Kipper’s Snowy Day. Until Dec 30. Martin Turner, ex-Wishbone Ash: Wishbone Gold. Thurs. The Albion Christmas Band. Fri. The Vinyl Frontier: Your Favourite v My Favourite. Fri. Elvis: One Night Only at Christmas. Sat. NEXT SHOW: Keith James in Concert: The Songs of Leonard Cohen. Jan 29.

Newbury – The Corn Exchange

www.cornexchangenew.com

0845 5218 218

Cinderella. Until Sun, Jan 2.

Newbury – The Watermill

www.watermill.org.uk

01635 46044

The Jungle Book.Until New Year’s Eve.

Reading – South Street

www.whatsonreading.com

0118 960 6060

The Snow Queen. Until Christmas Eve.

Reading – The Hexagon

www.whatsonreading.com

0118 960 6060

Beauty and the Beast starring Justin Fletcher and Paul Morse. Until Jan 3.

Reading – Concert Hall

www.whatsonreading.com

0118 960 6060

NEXT SHOW: Lunchtime Organ Recital. Jan 17.

Reading – Progress Theatre

www.progresstheatre.co.uk

0118 384 2195

NEXT SHOW: Dark Sublime. Jan 17-22.

Reading – Reading Rep Theatre

www.readingrep.com

0118 370 2620

NEXT SHOW: A Christmas Carol. Until New Year’s Eve.

Shinfield – Shinfield Players

www.shinfieldplayers.org.uk

0118 975 8880

NEXT SHOW: Snow White and the Four Swedish Popstars. Jan 14-16, 21-23.

Sonning – The Mill

www.millatsonning.com

0118 969 8000

Top Hat. Until Jan 8.

Windsor – Theatre Royal

www.theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk

01753 853888

Jack and the Beanstalk. Until Jan 9.

Wokingham – Theatre

www.wokingham-theatre.org.uk

0118 978 5363

The Government Inspector. Until Sat. NEXT SHOW: Apologia. Jan 27-Feb 5.

Wokingham – The Whitty Theatre

www.thewhittytheatre.org

0118 974 3247

NEXT SHOW: The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. Jan 17-18.

Woodley – Theatre

www.woodleytheatre.org

07488337838

NEXT SHOW: Jazz Concert with the Martin Hart Trio. Sat Jan 22.