Box office: What’s on in the region’s theatres Dec 3-Dec 12

Every week, we bring you a round-up of all shows taking place in the region’s theatres. It covers this weekend and next, so you can plan ahead and book tickets to the shows that you want to go and see.
As ever, coronavirus means that shows could be cancelled, postponed or rearranged at short notice. Check with theatres to avoid disappointment.
Bracknell – South Hill Park
www.southhillpark.org.uk
01344 484123
Cinderella. Until Jan 3. Bracknell Jazz: Blue Town. Fri. The Comedy Cellar. Fri. Christmas With Blake. Mon. Platinum: The Live Abba Tribute Show. Tues-Wed. Coach House Christmas Parties. Thurs 9. Conservatoire International Concert Series: Junyan Chen. Fri 10. The Comedy Cellar. Fri 10.
Camberley – Theatre
www.camberleytheatre.biz
01276 707600
The Noise Next Door: Run Wild. Sat. Bring Your Own Baby Comedy. Tues. Jack and the Beanstalk. Fri 10-New Year’s Eve. Baby Broadway Christmas. Sat 11.
Guildford – Yvonne Arnaud
www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk
01483 440000
Dick Whittington. Until Jan 9. Christmas With Duo. Fri 10-Sat 11.
High Wycombe – Wycombe Swan
www.wycombeswan.co.uk
01494 512000
Fairytale of New York. Wed. Christmas Hellfire Comedy Club. Thurs. Ed Byrne. Thurs. Christmas Cracker Party Night. Fri-Sat. That’ll Be The Day. Fri. Rick Wakeman. Sat. Christmas Hellfire Comedy Club. Thurs 9. The Christmas Extravaganza with Baby Go Boom. Fri 10, Sat 11. Christmas Mammy’s Boys. Fri 10.
Peter Pan. Fri 10-Sun Jan 2.
Henley – Kenton
www.kentontheatre.co.uk
01491 525050
The Take That Experience. Thurs. A Joyful Christmas with the IDMC Gospel Choir. Sat. Cinderella. From Sat Dec 11-Dec 30
Maidenhead – Norden Farm
www.nordenfarm.org
01628 788997
Kipper’s Snowy Day. Until Dec 30. Jess Robinson: The Twelve Days of Christmas. Thurs. Mig Kimpton’s Tale of the Golden Goose. Fri. The Thinking Drinkers: Pub Quiz. Sat. Stephen K Amos: before and Laughter. Thurs 9-Fri 10. Jo Harrop and Friends: Jazz at the Musicals. Fri 10. Robin Morgan, What A Man, What A Man. Sat 11.
Newbury – The Corn Exchange
www.cornexchangenew.com
0845 5218 218
Cinderella. Until Sun, Jan 2.
Newbury – The Watermill
www.watermill.org.uk
01635 46044
The Jungle Book.Until New Year’s Eve.
Reading – South Street
www.whatsonreading.com
0118 960 6060
The Snow Queen. From Fri-Christmas Eve. Shimmering Oasis. Sun.
Reading – The Hexagon
www.whatsonreading.com
0118 960 6060
Beauty and the Beast starring Justin Fletcher and Paul Morse. Sat-Jan 3.
Reading – Concert Hall
www.whatsonreading.com
0118 960 6060
NEXT SHOW: Lunchtime Organ Recital. Jan 17.
Reading – Progress Theatre
www.progresstheatre.co.uk
0118 384 2195
Babe The Sheep-Pig. Wed 8-Sat 11
Reading – Reading Rep Theatre
www.readingrep.com
0118 370 2620
NEXT SHOW: A Christmas Carol. Sat-New Year’s Eve.
Shinfield – Shinfield Players
www.shinfieldplayers.org.uk
0118 975 8880
Youth Group Revue. Fri-Sat. Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses. Sun 5.
Sonning – The Mill
www.millatsonning.com
0118 969 8000
Top Hat. Until Jan 8. The Rat Pack at Christmas. Sun.
Windsor – Theatre Royal
www.theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk
01753 853888
Jack and the Beanstalk. Until Jan 9.
Wokingham – Theatre
www.wokingham-theatre.org.uk
0118 978 5363
The Government Inspector. Wed 8-Sat 18.
Wokingham – The Whitty Theatre
www.thewhittytheatre.org
0118 974 3247
NEXT SHOW: The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. Jan 17-18.
Woodley – Theatre
www.woodleytheatre.org
07488337838
Talking Heads Part 2. Until Sat. NEXT SHOW: Jazz Concert with the Martin Hart Trio. Sat Jan 22.