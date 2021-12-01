Box office: What’s on in the region’s theatres Dec 3-Dec 12

Every week, we bring you a round-up of all shows taking place in the region’s theatres. It covers this weekend and next, so you can plan ahead and book tickets to the shows that you want to go and see.

As ever, coronavirus means that shows could be cancelled, postponed or rearranged at short notice. Check with theatres to avoid disappointment.

Bracknell – South Hill Park

www.southhillpark.org.uk

01344 484123

Cinderella. Until Jan 3. Bracknell Jazz: Blue Town. Fri. The Comedy Cellar. Fri. Christmas With Blake. Mon. Platinum: The Live Abba Tribute Show. Tues-Wed. Coach House Christmas Parties. Thurs 9. Conservatoire International Concert Series: Junyan Chen. Fri 10. The Comedy Cellar. Fri 10.

Camberley – Theatre

www.camberleytheatre.biz

01276 707600

The Noise Next Door: Run Wild. Sat. Bring Your Own Baby Comedy. Tues. Jack and the Beanstalk. Fri 10-New Year’s Eve. Baby Broadway Christmas. Sat 11.

Guildford – Yvonne Arnaud

www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

01483 440000

Dick Whittington. Until Jan 9. Christmas With Duo. Fri 10-Sat 11.

High Wycombe – Wycombe Swan

www.wycombeswan.co.uk

01494 512000

Fairytale of New York. Wed. Christmas Hellfire Comedy Club. Thurs. Ed Byrne. Thurs. Christmas Cracker Party Night. Fri-Sat. That’ll Be The Day. Fri. Rick Wakeman. Sat. Christmas Hellfire Comedy Club. Thurs 9. The Christmas Extravaganza with Baby Go Boom. Fri 10, Sat 11. Christmas Mammy’s Boys. Fri 10.

Peter Pan. Fri 10-Sun Jan 2.

Henley – Kenton

www.kentontheatre.co.uk

01491 525050

The Take That Experience. Thurs. A Joyful Christmas with the IDMC Gospel Choir. Sat. Cinderella. From Sat Dec 11-Dec 30

Maidenhead – Norden Farm

www.nordenfarm.org

01628 788997

Kipper’s Snowy Day. Until Dec 30. Jess Robinson: The Twelve Days of Christmas. Thurs. Mig Kimpton’s Tale of the Golden Goose. Fri. The Thinking Drinkers: Pub Quiz. Sat. Stephen K Amos: before and Laughter. Thurs 9-Fri 10. Jo Harrop and Friends: Jazz at the Musicals. Fri 10. Robin Morgan, What A Man, What A Man. Sat 11.

Newbury – The Corn Exchange

www.cornexchangenew.com

0845 5218 218

Cinderella. Until Sun, Jan 2.

Newbury – The Watermill

www.watermill.org.uk

01635 46044

The Jungle Book.Until New Year’s Eve.

Reading – South Street

www.whatsonreading.com

0118 960 6060

The Snow Queen. From Fri-Christmas Eve. Shimmering Oasis. Sun.

Reading – The Hexagon

www.whatsonreading.com

0118 960 6060

Beauty and the Beast starring Justin Fletcher and Paul Morse. Sat-Jan 3.

Reading – Concert Hall

www.whatsonreading.com

0118 960 6060

NEXT SHOW: Lunchtime Organ Recital. Jan 17.

Reading – Progress Theatre

www.progresstheatre.co.uk

0118 384 2195

Babe The Sheep-Pig. Wed 8-Sat 11

Reading – Reading Rep Theatre

www.readingrep.com

0118 370 2620

NEXT SHOW: A Christmas Carol. Sat-New Year’s Eve.

Shinfield – Shinfield Players

www.shinfieldplayers.org.uk

0118 975 8880

Youth Group Revue. Fri-Sat. Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses. Sun 5.

Sonning – The Mill

www.millatsonning.com

0118 969 8000

Top Hat. Until Jan 8. The Rat Pack at Christmas. Sun.

Windsor – Theatre Royal

www.theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk

01753 853888

Jack and the Beanstalk. Until Jan 9.

Wokingham – Theatre

www.wokingham-theatre.org.uk

0118 978 5363

The Government Inspector. Wed 8-Sat 18.

Wokingham – The Whitty Theatre

www.thewhittytheatre.org

0118 974 3247

NEXT SHOW: The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. Jan 17-18.

Woodley – Theatre

www.woodleytheatre.org

07488337838

Talking Heads Part 2. Until Sat. NEXT SHOW: Jazz Concert with the Martin Hart Trio. Sat Jan 22.