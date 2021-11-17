Box office: What’s on in the region’s theatres Nov 19-Nov 28

Every week, we bring you a round-up of all shows taking place in the region’s theatres. It covers this weekend and next, so you can plan ahead and book tickets to the shows that you want to go and see.

As ever, coronavirus means that shows could be cancelled, postponed or rearranged at short notice. Check with theatres to avoid disappointment.

Bracknell – South Hill Park

www.southhillpark.org.uk

01344 484123

Conservatoire International Concert Series: Alan Shellard and Hamish Brown. Fri. The Comedy Cellar. Fri. Raymond Burley: The Music of Spain. Sat. Wilde Sundays. Sun. Coach House Christmas Parties. Thurs 25. Cinderella. From Fri 26-Jan 3. Conservatoire International Concert Series: Amit Yahav. Fri 26. The Comedy Cellar. Fri 26. Spirit Chasers Paranormal UK. Sun 28. Swing Into Christmas With the Down For The Count Concert Orchestra. Mon 29.

Camberley – Theatre

www.camberleytheatre.biz

01276 707600

Desi Central Comedy Show. Fri. Circus Skills with Patches The Clown. Sat. The Real Magic Show. Sat. Live at Camberley Theatre. Fri 26. An Evening of Burlesque. Sat 27.

Guildford – Yvonne Arnaud

www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

01483 440000

Tell Me On A Sunday. Mon-Sat. Radio Live: A Hilarious Romp Through 50 Years of Broadcasting. Sun. Miriam Margoyles: This Much Is True. Wed. Poirot and More: A Retrospective. Fri 26-Sat 27.

High Wycombe – Wycombe Swan

www.wycombeswan.co.uk

01494 512000

Lost In Music. Thurs. George Hinchcliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain. Fri. Tropicana Nights: The 90s. Sat. Heathers The Musical. Tues-Sat 27. Hellfire Comedy Club. Thurs 25. Mamma Mia and More Dinner Dance. Sat 27. Carl Hutchinson Live. Sun 28. Coldplace. Sun 28.

Henley – Kenton

www.kentontheatre.co.uk

01491 525050

Lipstick on your Collar. Fri-Sat.

Maidenhead – Norden Farm

www.nordenfarm.org

01628 788997

Piers Lane Piano. Thurs. The Vinyl Frontier: Scissor Sisters v Keane. Thurs. The Dolly Project. Fri. St John’s Chamber Orchestra. Sat. Five Star Swing at Christmas. Wed. Ahir Shah: Dress. Fri 26. The Alter Eagles. Sat 27. Kipper’s Snowy Day. From Nov 30.

Newbury – The Corn Exchange

www.cornexchangenew.com

0845 5218 218

The Comedy Network. Fri. Cinderella. Fri 26-Sun, Jan 2.

Newbury – The Watermill

www.watermill.org.uk

01635 46044

The Jungle Book.Until New Year’s Eve.

Reading – Reading Minster Church

rabbletheatre.com

07930 834970

RABBLE Theatre presents Who Killed Alfred Oliver? Until Sat 20.

Reading – South Street

www.whatsonreading.com

0118 960 6060

Suzi Ruffell. Thurs-Fri. NEXT SHOW: The Snow Queen. From Dec 3-Christmas Eve.

Reading – The Hexagon

www.whatsonreading.com

0118 960 6060

Rachael Parris: All Change Please. Sat. The Horne Section. Mon. The Darkness. Fri 26. Katherine Ryan: Missus. Sat 27.

Reading – Concert Hall

www.whatsonreading.com

0118 960 6060

Jon Hopkins. Sat. NEXT SHOW: Lunchtime Organ Recital. Jan 17.

Reading – Progress Theatre

www.progresstheatre.co.uk

0118 384 2195

Radiant Vermin. Until Sat.

Reading – Reading Rep Theatre

www.readingrep.com

0118 370 2620

NEXT SHOW: A Christmas Carol. Dec 3-New Year’s Eve.

Shinfield – Shinfield Players

www.shinfieldplayers.org.uk

0118 975 8880

NEXT SHOW: Youth Group Revue. Dec 3-4.

Sonning – The Mill

www.millatsonning.com

0118 969 8000

Top Hat. Until Jan 8. The Sound of Springsteen. Sun. The Rat Pack at Christmas. Sun 28, Dec 5.

Windsor – Theatre Royal

www.theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk

01753 853888

Radio GaGa. Thurs. You Win Again. Fri. Thank You For The Music. Sat. Jack and the Beanstalk. Fri 26-Sun, Jan 9.

Wokingham – Theatre

www.wokingham-theatre.org.uk

0118 978 5363

NEXT SHOW: The Government Inspector. Wed, Dec 8-Sat, Dec 18.

Wokingham – The Whitty Theatre

www.thewhittytheatre.org

0118 974 3247

Wokingham Film Society presents The Father (12a). Thurs. Elements Dance: A Night at the Movies. Sat-Sun.

Woodley – Theatre

www.woodleytheatre.org

07488337838

NEXT SHOW: Talking Heads Part 2. Nov 30-Dec 4.