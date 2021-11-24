Box office: What’s on in the region’s theatres Nov 26-Dec 5

Every week, we bring you a round-up of all shows taking place in the region’s theatres. It covers this weekend and next, so you can plan ahead and book tickets to the shows that you want to go and see.

As ever, coronavirus means that shows could be cancelled, postponed or rearranged at short notice. Check with theatres to avoid disappointment.

Bracknell – South Hill Park

www.southhillpark.org.uk

01344 484123

Coach House Christmas Parties. Thurs. Cinderella. From Fri-Jan 3. Conservatoire International Concert Series: Amit Yahav. Fri. The Comedy Cellar. Fri. Spirit Chasers Paranormal UK. Sun. Swing Into Christmas With the Down For The Count Concert Orchestra. Mon. Liza Pulman: The Heart of It. Wed. An Evening of Amerciana: Sandy McLelland, The Lost Trades and Tomorrow Bird. Wed. Coach House Christmas Parties. Thurs 2. Bracknell Jazz: Blue Town. Fri 3. The Comedy Cellar. Fri 3.

Camberley – Theatre

www.camberleytheatre.biz

01276 707600

Live at Camberley Theatre. Fri. An Evening of Burlesque. Sat. The Noise Next Door: Run Wild. Sat 4.

Guildford – Yvonne Arnaud

www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

01483 440000

Poirot and More: A Retrospective. Fri-Sat. Dick Whittington. Fri 3-Jan 9.

High Wycombe – Wycombe Swan

www.wycombeswan.co.uk

01494 512000

Heathers The Musical. Tues-Sat. Hellfire Comedy Club. Thurs. Mamma Mia and More Dinner Dance. Sat. Carl Hutchinson Live. Sun. Coldplace. Sun. Russell Watson. Tues. Sir Ranulph Fiennes: Living Dangerously. Mon. Fairytale of New York. Wed 1. Christmas Hellfire Comedy Club. Thurs 2. Ed Byrne. Thurs 2. Christmas Cracker Party Night. Fri 3-Sat 4. That’ll Be The Day. Fri 3. Rick Wakeman. Sat 4.

Henley – Kenton

www.kentontheatre.co.uk

01491 525050

The Take That Experience. Thurs 2.

Maidenhead – Norden Farm

www.nordenfarm.org

01628 788997

Ahir Shah: Dress. Fri. The Alter Eagles. Sat. Kipper’s Snowy Day. From Tues until Dec 30. Anything Goes The Musical. Wed. Youth Theatre Sharing. Wed. Jess Robinson: The Twelve Days of Christmas. Thurs 2. Mig Kimpton’s Tale of the Golden Goose. Fri 3. The Thinking Drinkers: Pub Quiz. Sat 4.

Newbury – The Corn Exchange

www.cornexchangenew.com

0845 5218 218

Cinderella. Fri-Sun, Jan 2.

Newbury – The Watermill

www.watermill.org.uk

01635 46044

The Jungle Book. Until New Year’s Eve.

Reading – South Street

www.whatsonreading.com

0118 960 6060

The Snow Queen. From Dec 3-Christmas Eve.

Reading – The Hexagon

www.whatsonreading.com

0118 960 6060

The Darkness. Fri. Katherine Ryan: Missus. Sat. Beauty and the Beast starring Justin Fletcher and Paul Morse. Dec 4-Jan 3.

Reading – Concert Hall

www.whatsonreading.com

0118 960 6060

NEXT SHOW: Lunchtime Organ Recital. Jan 17.

Reading – Progress Theatre

www.progresstheatre.co.uk

0118 384 2195

Clark Tracey Sextet. Fri 26. NEXT SHOW: Babe The Sheep-Pig. Dec 8-11.

Reading – Reading Rep Theatre

www.readingrep.com

0118 370 2620

NEXT SHOW: A Christmas Carol. Dec 3-New Year’s Eve.

Shinfield – Shinfield Players

www.shinfieldplayers.org.uk

0118 975 8880

NEXT SHOW: Youth Group Revue. Dec 3-4.

Sonning – The Mill

www.millatsonning.com

0118 969 8000

Top Hat. Until Jan 8. The Rat Pack at Christmas. Sun, Sun Dec 5.

Windsor – Theatre Royal

www.theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk

01753 853888

Jack and the Beanstalk. Fri-Sun, Jan 9.

Wokingham – Theatre

www.wokingham-theatre.org.uk

0118 978 5363

NEXT SHOW: The Government Inspector. Wed, Dec 8-Sat, Dec 18.

Wokingham – The Whitty Theatre

www.thewhittytheatre.org

0118 974 3247

NEXT SHOW: The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. Jan 17-18.

Woodley – Theatre

www.woodleytheatre.org

07488337838

Talking Heads Part 2. Wed-Sat Dec 4.