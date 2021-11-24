Box office: What’s on in the region’s theatres Nov 26-Dec 5

Every week, we bring you a round-up of all shows taking place in the region’s theatres. It covers this weekend and next, so you can plan ahead and book tickets to the shows that you want to go and see.
Bracknell – South Hill Park
www.southhillpark.org.uk
01344 484123
Coach House Christmas Parties. Thurs. Cinderella. From Fri-Jan 3. Conservatoire International Concert Series: Amit Yahav. Fri. The Comedy Cellar. Fri. Spirit Chasers Paranormal UK. Sun. Swing Into Christmas With the Down For The Count Concert Orchestra. Mon. Liza Pulman: The Heart of It. Wed. An Evening of Amerciana: Sandy McLelland, The Lost Trades and Tomorrow Bird. Wed. Coach House Christmas Parties. Thurs 2. Bracknell Jazz: Blue Town. Fri 3. The Comedy Cellar. Fri 3.
Camberley – Theatre
www.camberleytheatre.biz
01276 707600
Live at Camberley Theatre. Fri. An Evening of Burlesque. Sat. The Noise Next Door: Run Wild. Sat 4.
Guildford – Yvonne Arnaud
www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk
01483 440000
Poirot and More: A Retrospective. Fri-Sat. Dick Whittington. Fri 3-Jan 9.
High Wycombe – Wycombe Swan
www.wycombeswan.co.uk
01494 512000
Heathers The Musical. Tues-Sat. Hellfire Comedy Club. Thurs. Mamma Mia and More Dinner Dance. Sat. Carl Hutchinson Live. Sun. Coldplace. Sun. Russell Watson. Tues. Sir Ranulph Fiennes: Living Dangerously. Mon. Fairytale of New York. Wed 1. Christmas Hellfire Comedy Club. Thurs 2. Ed Byrne. Thurs 2. Christmas Cracker Party Night. Fri 3-Sat 4. That’ll Be The Day. Fri 3. Rick Wakeman. Sat 4.
Henley – Kenton
www.kentontheatre.co.uk
01491 525050
The Take That Experience. Thurs 2.
Maidenhead – Norden Farm
www.nordenfarm.org
01628 788997
Ahir Shah: Dress. Fri. The Alter Eagles. Sat. Kipper’s Snowy Day. From Tues until Dec 30. Anything Goes The Musical. Wed. Youth Theatre Sharing. Wed. Jess Robinson: The Twelve Days of Christmas. Thurs 2. Mig Kimpton’s Tale of the Golden Goose. Fri 3. The Thinking Drinkers: Pub Quiz. Sat 4.
Newbury – The Corn Exchange
www.cornexchangenew.com
0845 5218 218
Cinderella. Fri-Sun, Jan 2.
Newbury – The Watermill
www.watermill.org.uk
01635 46044
The Jungle Book. Until New Year’s Eve.
Reading – South Street
www.whatsonreading.com
0118 960 6060
The Snow Queen. From Dec 3-Christmas Eve.
Reading – The Hexagon
www.whatsonreading.com
0118 960 6060
The Darkness. Fri. Katherine Ryan: Missus. Sat. Beauty and the Beast starring Justin Fletcher and Paul Morse. Dec 4-Jan 3.
Reading – Concert Hall
www.whatsonreading.com
0118 960 6060
NEXT SHOW: Lunchtime Organ Recital. Jan 17.
Reading – Progress Theatre
www.progresstheatre.co.uk
0118 384 2195
Clark Tracey Sextet. Fri 26. NEXT SHOW: Babe The Sheep-Pig. Dec 8-11.
Reading – Reading Rep Theatre
www.readingrep.com
0118 370 2620
NEXT SHOW: A Christmas Carol. Dec 3-New Year’s Eve.
Shinfield – Shinfield Players
www.shinfieldplayers.org.uk
0118 975 8880
NEXT SHOW: Youth Group Revue. Dec 3-4.
Sonning – The Mill
www.millatsonning.com
0118 969 8000
Top Hat. Until Jan 8. The Rat Pack at Christmas. Sun, Sun Dec 5.
Windsor – Theatre Royal
www.theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk
01753 853888
Jack and the Beanstalk. Fri-Sun, Jan 9.
Wokingham – Theatre
www.wokingham-theatre.org.uk
0118 978 5363
NEXT SHOW: The Government Inspector. Wed, Dec 8-Sat, Dec 18.
Wokingham – The Whitty Theatre
www.thewhittytheatre.org
0118 974 3247
NEXT SHOW: The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. Jan 17-18.
Woodley – Theatre
www.woodleytheatre.org
07488337838
Talking Heads Part 2. Wed-Sat Dec 4.