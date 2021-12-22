Box office: What’s on in the region’s theatres over Christmas and New Year

Every week, we bring you a round-up of all shows taking place in the region’s theatres. It covers this weekend and next, so you can plan ahead and book tickets to the shows that you want to go and see.

As ever, coronavirus means that shows could be cancelled, postponed or rearranged at short notice. Check with theatres to avoid disappointment.

Bracknell – South Hill Park

www.southhillpark.org.uk

01344 484123

Cinderella. Until Jan 3. Coach House Christmas Parties. Thurs. NEXT SHOW: tbc.

Camberley – Theatre

www.camberleytheatre.biz

01276 707600

Jack and the Beanstalk. Until New Year’s Eve. Next show: A Midnight Train to Georgia. Jan 27.

Guildford – Yvonne Arnaud

www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

01483 440000

Dick Whittington. Until Jan 9. Mr Charles Dickens presents A Christmas Carol. Until Christmas Eve.

NEXT SHOW: Southern Pro Music: Songs From the Show. Jan 14.

High Wycombe – Wycombe Swan

www.wycombeswan.co.uk

01494 512000

Peter Pan. Until Sun Jan 2. New Year’s Eve Gala. New Year’s Eve. NEXT SHOW: McCartney: The Songbook. Wed, Jan 5. The Adult Panto. Thurs 6. Islands In the Stream. Fri 7. You Win Again: A Celebration of the Bee Gees. Sat 8. The Elvis Years. Sun 9.

Henley – Kenton

www.kentontheatre.co.uk

01491 525050

Cinderella. Until Dec 30

Maidenhead – Norden Farm

www.nordenfarm.org

01628 788997

Kipper’s Snowy Day. Until Dec 30. NEXT SHOW: Keith James in Concert: The Songs of Leonard Cohen. Jan 29.

Newbury – The Corn Exchange

www.cornexchangenew.com

0845 5218 218

Cinderella. Until Sun, Jan 2.

Newbury – The Watermill

www.watermill.org.uk

01635 46044

The Jungle Book. Until New Year’s Eve.

Reading – South Street

www.whatsonreading.com

0118 960 6060

The Snow Queen. Until Christmas Eve. NEXT SHOW: South Street Comedy Club. Jan 29.

Reading – The Hexagon

www.whatsonreading.com

0118 960 6060

Beauty and the Beast starring Justin Fletcher and Paul Morse. Until Jan 3. NEXT SHOW: Queen Extravaganza. Jan 15.

Reading – Concert Hall

www.whatsonreading.com

0118 960 6060

NEXT SHOW: Lunchtime Organ Recital. Jan 17.

Reading – Progress Theatre

www.progresstheatre.co.uk

0118 384 2195

NEXT SHOW: Dark Sublime. Jan 17-22.

Reading – Reading Rep Theatre

www.readingrep.com

0118 370 2620

NEXT SHOW: A Christmas Carol. Until New Year’s Eve.

Shinfield – Shinfield Players

www.shinfieldplayers.org.uk

0118 975 8880

NEXT SHOW: Snow White and the Four Swedish Popstars. Jan 14-16, 21-23.

Sonning – The Mill

www.millatsonning.com

0118 969 8000

Top Hat. Until Jan 8.

Windsor – Theatre Royal

www.theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk

01753 853888

Jack and the Beanstalk. Until Jan 9.

Wokingham – Theatre

www.wokingham-theatre.org.uk

0118 978 5363

NEXT SHOW: Apologia. Jan 27-Feb 5.

Wokingham – The Whitty Theatre

www.thewhittytheatre.org

0118 974 3247

NEXT SHOW: The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. Jan 17-18.

Woodley – Theatre

www.woodleytheatre.org

07488337838

NEXT SHOW: Jazz Concert with the Martin Hart Trio. Sat Jan 22.