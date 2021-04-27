Wokingham.Today

Boxer Michael Sprott joins Sindlesham-based food charity Freely Fruity as an ambassador

A READING boxer has joined the mission to make healthy food accessible to the community.

Former British and commonwealth heavyweight champion, Michael Sprott, has become an ambassador for Sindlesham-based Freely Fruity.

The produce-growing charity hopes to spread their message further with the boxer’s support.

“I’m truly humbled that Freely Fruity has asked me to represent them and the great work that they do within our community,” Mr Sprott said.

“It’s an honour to help the charity provide vulnerable people with fresh, organic produce.

“I hope I can help them raise their profile and gain support; firstly across the county, then hopefully nationwide.

“It’s a really great idea to get communities involved with growing their own fruit for free.”

Freely Fruity co-founder, Ryan Simpson said: “We are honoured to have Michael join our team. We thought it would be a great idea to get some local heavyweight support to help us spread our message and gain further following from further afield.

“He spent the day learning that gardening is actually quite a good physical work out —
if not considerably kinder to your face.”

