Boxing to help fight anti-social behaviour

A BOXING gym is opening next month in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour in the community.

BXGFit, located above Gail’s Bakery on Peach Place, is a £630,000 investment from the borough council into combat sports.

During its off-peak hours, the space will be used by the crime prevention team, teaching discipline through boxing and martial arts.

Sessions for youth offenders will be available at a subsidised cost, in the hopes of creating a safe place to socialise and exercise.

The facility will also be available to nearby boxing clubs and self-defence groups to hire.

It aims to support young individuals in the borough.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure said: “Reinforced by the successes at the recent Olympic Games, boxing has risen in popularity and the council has identified a gap within Wokingham town’s leisure offering.

“BXGFit will provide a dedicated, fully equipped, and functional space to support our residents while building a strong and safe community.”

Councillors are hoping BXGFit will be a hub for younger people to attend

The councillor said the new boxing gym will promote an active lifestyle, address anti-social behaviour, support young people, and create jobs.

Construction of the gym is halfway complete, with the facility due to open in October.

The gym will have a training ring, a functional storage rig with three fitness stations, a functional cube rig with attachments for four to six fitness stations, aquabags, heavy bags, uppercut bags and more.

The borough council hopes it will be a high-end boutique boxing studio, with a large range of classes.

Different membership options will be available including pay as you go and a premium subscription. There will be both in-person and virtual sessions.

Residents interested in finding out more, or signing up for the 10% off early-bird membership can visit the council’s pop-up stand in Peach Place from 8am on Saturday, September 4.