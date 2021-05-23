Boy’s call to help deer in Keephatch Meadows

AN EIGHT-YEAR-OLD boy is calling for prioritisation of deer when nature parks are created.

Orson Lewis has written a letter to the borough council (see page 19) asking for gaps to be created in metal fences bordering Keephatch Meadows, so that deer can escape the SANG if trapped.

Mum Vicki said: “On Sunday, we saw a deer that was clearly distressed, running up and down the perimeter fence looking for a way back out into the surrounding farmland,” she said.

“The problem is these areas tend to be bordered by high metal fences — once deer get in, there are very few ways for them to get back

out.

“The entrance and exits are small, and more often than not, lead directly onto the road.”

Ms Lewis said her son watched as a deer was chased by several dogs off their leads.

“It stood little chance of finding its own way out quickly,” she said.

Ms Lewis said her family have seen the same thing happen in parks in Crowthorne.

“Deer run up and down the perimeter fences, terrified, looking for a way out — they can see the fields or woods they want to get out into, but can’t get into them as the fences are too high to jump and there are no breaks in them.

“The more distressed they become, the more they attract the attention of dogs, then they get chased, become even more distressed and so it goes on.”

Orson is suggesting gaps in the fences, creating “escape routes” for the deer.

And to ensure dogs don’t use the gaps too, he said no right of way signs could be placed at each gap, warning owners to keep their pets close, and on their lead when passing the gap.

“As more houses go up, we are encroaching more and more on the natural habitats of these poor animals and leaving them nowhere to go,” Ms Lewis said.

“Even the green spaces that are put in are doing our wild animals a disservice. Just last week my daughter took a photo of two roe deer in Norreys Avenue — clearly not their natural habitat.”

Ms Lewis said she hopes with her son highlighting the issue, it will “start a conversation” about creating parks that also cater towards wildlife.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment at the council said they are looking at options to improve the park for deer.

He said: “As a SANG, part of the requirements is that the boundary of the site is secure so that dogs can be exercised off the lead, and we will be looking at ways that we can provide suitable access points and lower fences on the northern and eastern parts near to the chicken farm and Pig Little Field.”

He said they would keep the fence bordering the Binfield Road and A329M, as deer on these roads could cause a serious crash.

He added: “There are a number of tree planting schemes in the site.

“Once these become established … denser scrub areas will provide cover for deer and other wildlife.”

Cllr Batth encouraged residents to keep reporting concerns to the council.