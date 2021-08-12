Bracknell and Wokingham College pupils celebrate ‘outstanding’ results today

BRACKNELL and Wokingham College students are celebrating after 99% passed their GCSEs with flying colours.

The college, which supports learners resitting maths, English and other subjects needed to progress in their careers, saw an “outstanding” set of results today.

Sally Dicketts CBE, chief executive of Activate Learning, said: “Congratulations and well done to those of you picking up your GCSE and level 2 results today

“You have managed, under difficult and changing circumstances, to stay focused on your studies and have I hope obtained the grades you were wishing for.”

Student George Chaloner, 24, achieved one 8, three 7s and a 4 in the Science Pathway course.

He said he felt his results were “pretty good” after struggling at school due to learning difficulties.

“I was a bit worried about what I was going to get for physics and maths, but I’m very pleased,” he said. “This is amazing — I feel good.”

He now plans to stay at Bracknell and Wokingham College as he continues his education.

Fellow pupil Sandy Indongo, 18, who also studied the Science Pathway, received grade 9s in biology, chemistry and physics.

She moved to England last year from Namibia after not completing her high school education. She was also awarded a grade 9 in English.

“I feel really proud and I’m grateful for all the hard work I put in,” she said. “College has been great and my tutors have been supportive.

“They’ve taught me well and I’ve had a great experience. I’m so grateful for their sacrifices and hard work.”

Sandy will now work towards studying medicine by completing her A-levels with Bracknell and Wokingham College.