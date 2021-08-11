Bracknell and Wokingham College students showcase their artworks

A HUMAN chrysalis, beautiful landscapes and a whole host of animals were on show in Bracknell and Wokingham College last month.

A range of works were hosted at the campus on Church Road in Bracknell as part of Activate Learning’s Art, Photography and Media Exhibition, to showcase students’ end of year artwork.

An array of different styles were showcased, from painting and photography to sculpture and costume design.

Dylan, who is currently studying a Level 3 Art and Design diploma at the college, said it was great to take part in the show.

“We got to see everyone’s art and progress during this year,” he said.

“It was nice to be able to come together and show each other and the wider college community, what we’ve all done.

“Taking part in the exhibition has helped me to learn how to lay out my work in a way that is presentable and helps to catch the eye of the viewer.”

Jay, who just finished his studies, said the event helped the class see how their styles had developed.

“It’s caused me to be more vulnerable and put yourself out there which is really good” he said. “It’s also nice to hear the feedback.

“Everyone’s art is so individual, and everyone’s got their own take on it and reflects their creativity in different ways and different mediums so there are no two pieces the same and that is really exciting.”

Jay Allen, visual arts and design lecturer at Activate Learning, said it was lovely to see students rising to the challenge of putting the entire showcase together, too.

“It’s been a fantastic year, even during the difficulties with the pandemic,” he added.

“[The students] all worked really well together, displaying their chosen work.

“We are all really proud of them all, they have all worked so hard throughout the year and created some fantastic artwork which is on display, highlighting their talents and chosen styles.”