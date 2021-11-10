Bracknell and Wokingham Districts Cats Protection Annual Christmas Fair returns

ANIMAL lovers looking for some stocking fillers are invited to a Christmas fair this weekend.

Members of the Bracknell and Wokingham Districts Cats Protection is to hold a Festive Pawsome Tea, its first event since the pandemic put is fundraisers on hold.

It will take place at Carnation Hall in Winkfield Row between 2pm and 4pm on Saturday, November 13.

There will be stalls selling cakes and preserves, Christmas Cards, Tombola, CP goods, Calendars and diaries, Jigsaws, new and nearly new cat items and a stall selling raffle tickets, the draw will then be held on Sunday, December 12.

Called the Festive Pawsome Tea, it will be slightly scaled down from previous years events.

Lynne Pothecary, publicity officer for the branch, said: “Our fundraising came to a complete stop with the pandemic, so this return to normality is absolutely vital to us.

“The branch is really looking forward to connecting with all of its members again, and welcoming friends both old and new.

“The past year has been difficult for us, as we’ve had no opportunity to attend any local fundraising events.”

During the pandemic, the branch continued to look after cats and kittens in its care, and despite having to cease operations for a number of weeks, the branch managed to rehome 84 cats and kittens in 2020, utilising its Hands-free Rehoming Process.

For more details, call the Bracknell and Wokingham Districts branch on: 03453 714 212, calls are answered Monday – Friday between 9am and 5pm, with an answerphone outside those times. Alternatively, email: info@bracknell.cats.org.uk