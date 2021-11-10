Wokingham.Today

Bracknell and Wokingham Districts Cats Protection Annual Christmas Fair returns

by Phil Creighton0
cat
The Cats Protection League is preparing for the return of its annual Christmas fayre this weekend Picture: Myshun from Pixabay

ANIMAL lovers looking for some stocking fillers are invited to a Christmas fair this weekend.

Members of the Bracknell and Wokingham Districts Cats Protection is to hold a Festive Pawsome Tea, its first event since the pandemic put is fundraisers on hold.

It will take place at Carnation Hall in Winkfield Row between 2pm and 4pm on Saturday, November 13.

There will be stalls selling cakes and preserves, Christmas Cards, Tombola, CP goods, Calendars and diaries, Jigsaws, new and nearly new cat items and a stall selling raffle tickets, the draw will then be held on Sunday, December 12.

Called the Festive Pawsome Tea, it will be slightly scaled down from previous years events.

Lynne Pothecary, publicity officer for the branch, said: “Our fundraising came to a complete stop with the pandemic, so this return to normality is absolutely vital to us.

“The branch is really looking forward to connecting with all of its members again, and welcoming friends both old and new.

“The past year has been difficult for us, as we’ve had no opportunity to attend any local fundraising events.”

During the pandemic, the branch continued to look after cats and kittens in its care, and despite having to cease operations for a number of weeks, the branch managed to rehome 84 cats and kittens in 2020, utilising its Hands-free Rehoming Process.

For more details, call the Bracknell and Wokingham Districts branch on: 03453 714 212, calls are answered Monday – Friday between 9am and 5pm, with an answerphone outside those times. Alternatively, email: info@bracknell.cats.org.uk

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Applications and pre-payment for garden waste collection now open

Jess Warren

PRESS PACK: Wokingham school’s sustainable fashion show shows the way forward

Phil Creighton

Sumas make winning return to Lowther Road on historic night

Andy Preston
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.