Bracknell-based choir raises nearly £200 for local charities

A CHAMBER choir based in Bracknell has raised almost £200 for local charities.

Thames Voyces collected the funds at its carol concert at St Mark’s, Binfield, and by carol singing for shoppers at Waitrose in Bracknell.

“We would like to thank the generous people of Binfield and Bracknell for their donations,” said Peter Anderson, publicity lead for the choir.

One of the charities to benefit is the Binfield Lighthouse Program, which supports homeless and vulnerable people in the Binfield area.

At the beginning of last year, the charity was helping 15 individuals. The program now supports 115 people, including young families.

It provides home cooked meals and essential supplies on a weekly basis to those in need. This includes approximately 300 balanced meals and basic toiletries.

Sarah Muller, treasurer of All Saints’ with St Mark’s Churches also thanked those who contributed. She added: “Every donation to Lighthouse makes a difference, whatever the size.”

For more information on Thames Voyces, visit: thamesvoyces.org.uk and for more on Binfiled Lighthouse, log on to: binfieldcofechurches.org.uk/binfield-lighthouse