Bracknell-based Content Guru starts expansion to Germany

A BRACKNELL-BASED firm is going global with its latest appointment.

Software provider Content Guru recently announced its new country manager in Germany, as part of its worldwide expansion programme.

Thomas Vogel will be taking on the role in the company’s regional headquarters in Munich, armed with more than 20 years of experience in technology sales.

“I’m looking forward to joining a talented team that boasts a best-in-class cloud solution, and I’m committed to widening the company’s global reach moving forward,” Mr Vogel said.

In his new position, he will help Content Guru grow its presence in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Martin Taylor, deputy CEO and founder of Content Guru, added:

“We are very excited to welcome Thomas to the Content Guru team, and are delighted that he will be using his experience to provide strong leadership in the region.

“Covid-19 has made cloud technology a necessity for organisations seeking to thrive in turbulent times, and are ready to take our storm solution to a booming German-speaking market which has overcome its traditional conservatism when it comes to cloud.”