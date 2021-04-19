Bracknell-based Redwood Technologies acquires US firm as it expands global presence

A BRACKNELL-BASED customer experience firm has its sights set across the pond.

Redwood Technologies Group, which works with cloud provider Content Guru, has acquired US firm Potomac Integration and Consulting (PIC) as it grows its global presence.

Established in 2006, PIC supports high-profile government clients with communications solutions.

Sean Taylor, CEO of Redwood Technologies Group, said his firm has worked with PIC for more than 10 years.

“We felt that the company was well-aligned to the group’s mission of creating outstanding customer experience through seamless engagement and data-driven insights,” he said.

“Our business has seen very exciting developments in the US marketplace over the past couple of years and PIC will considerably enhance our public sector credentials.

“This is a really exciting development.”

Mick Shaw, president of PIC, added: “We are delighted to be joining the fast-growing Redwood family, as a trusted and experienced partner of ours.

“We are certain that, with over 15 years of experience in servicing federal agencies, the acquisition of PIC will stand Redwood Technologies Group in good stead for their expansion plans in the US and other domains.”