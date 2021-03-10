Bracknell-based Redwood Technologies Group recognised as a global leader

A BRACKNELL-BASED customer experience firm has been recognised as a global leader.

Redwood Technologies Group, based off A327 London Road, was included in the 12th annual

Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 list.

The list highlights the UK’s mid-market, private companies with the fastest-growing international sales –and Redwood Technologies Group jumped from 74 to 21 in this year’s report.

In recent years, the company has expanded its operations across the globe, in the US, Asia-Pacific, and mainland Europe.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, it has also helped businesses move to home working with its contact centre solution, storm®.

Sean Taylor, CEO of Redwood Technologies Group, said: “Global growth is key to achieving our goal of becoming a $1 billion+ revenue company.

“We have a great foundation, helping hundreds of customers across tens of countries.

“Inclusion in the Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 is wonderful achievement and testimony to the great work the team has put in over the years.”