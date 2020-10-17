The Wokingham Paper

Bracknell charity funding boost helps grievers

by Phil Creighton

A BEREAVEMENT charity has been granted government funding to support families affected by the pandemic.

Cruse Bereavement Care, which has a base in Bracknell, has been given a funding boost by the Department of Health and Social Care to help respond to increased service demand.

Funds are being used to support the existing National Helpline and to hire more people, extend the helpline hours and launch a web chat service.

Helen, chair of the Service Delivery Committee for Cruse Bereavement Care in the Thames Valley said: “We have been very much aware of the impact that the pandemic is having on many people across the UK and that this is likely to be long lasting as we continue to face challenging situations.

“Social distancing restrictions and limitations on funerals since March have meant that many have been grieving in isolation, unable to seek physical contact and comfort from friends and family, in addition to this, many will have been unable to say goodbye or attend the funerals of those who have died.

To volunteer for the Thames Valley branch, email: thamesvalleyberks@cruse.org.uk

