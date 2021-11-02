Wokingham.Today

Bracknell Choral Society to celebrate Mozart with new concert

by Phil Creighton0
Bracknell Choral Society will celebrate Mozart at its forthcoming concert. Picture: photosforyou from Pixabay

BRACKNELL Choral Society is putting 18 months of virtual rehearsals behind them as it presents its autumn concert, entitled A Celebration of Mozart.

The group will present two choral works: Solemn Vespers and Mozart’s final work, his Requiem.

There will also be a performance of his 39th symphony, performed by the British Sinfonia.

Musical director for the evening will be Greg Hallam, with Alexandra Stevenson as soprano, Sarah Anne Champion as mezzo, Will Wright as tenor and Jamie Wright as bass.

The concert takes place at Newbold College’s Salisbury Hall in Binfield, from 6pm on Sunday, November 21.

Tickets cost £15, with accompanied under 18s getting in free.

There will be covid requirements including mask wearing, and audience members needed to be double jabbed, and take a lateral flow test on the day.

Ticket numbers are limited to help maintain social distancing where possible.

For more details, or to book tickets, log on to www.bracknellchoral.org.uk

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Wokingham Borough Libraries to bring famous authors to your home

Laura Scardarella

University of Reading release workbooks to ease anxiety and boredom

Jess Warren

‘Raw and real’ Jane Eyre returns to South Hill Park

Phil Creighton
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.