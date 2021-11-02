Bracknell Choral Society to celebrate Mozart with new concert

BRACKNELL Choral Society is putting 18 months of virtual rehearsals behind them as it presents its autumn concert, entitled A Celebration of Mozart.

The group will present two choral works: Solemn Vespers and Mozart’s final work, his Requiem.

There will also be a performance of his 39th symphony, performed by the British Sinfonia.

Musical director for the evening will be Greg Hallam, with Alexandra Stevenson as soprano, Sarah Anne Champion as mezzo, Will Wright as tenor and Jamie Wright as bass.

The concert takes place at Newbold College’s Salisbury Hall in Binfield, from 6pm on Sunday, November 21.

Tickets cost £15, with accompanied under 18s getting in free.

There will be covid requirements including mask wearing, and audience members needed to be double jabbed, and take a lateral flow test on the day.

Ticket numbers are limited to help maintain social distancing where possible.

For more details, or to book tickets, log on to www.bracknellchoral.org.uk