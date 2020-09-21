The Wokingham Paper

Bracknell cleaning franchise for sale

by Charlotte King0
Picture from Ovenu Bracknell

A BRACKNELL-BASED franchise has come on to the market, after its owner recently retired.

Ovenu Bracknell, a domestic oven cleaning and valeting busines is up for sale.

Rik Hellewell, founder and managing director of the Ovenu franchise, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to invest in an established franchise with a thriving and loyal customer base.

“It provides a valuable learning experience in how to run and grow a business.

“For others, it is the ideal opportunity to take control of their lives and find that perfect work-life balance.”

He added: “Ovenu Bracknell is already well established in the area and the retirement of its previous owner provides an excellent opportunity for someone to further build on that hard-earned reputation and success.”

For more information, visit: www.ovenu.co.uk/franchise

