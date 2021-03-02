Wokingham.Today

Bracknell customer engagement firm celebrates after winning at Utility Week Awards

Martin Taylor Content Guru
Martin Taylor from Content Guru

BRACKNELL’s Content Guru is busy celebrating its latest award ceremony win.

The leading customer engagement company was named Utility Partner of the Year at the Utility Week Awards 2020.

It was chosen for its “long and fruitful partnership” with UK Power Networks, the country’s largest electricity Distribution Network Operator (DNO).

Over the past 11 years, the partnership has seen Content Guru deploy 30 new utility services to the energy industry including storm, its cloud-based customer service platform.

Martin Taylor, deputy CEO of Content Guru, said: “It is fantastic to win this prestigious award for our work with UK Power Networks.

“Content Guru is delighted to be recognised for its contribution to UK Power Networks’ success as a hugely influential DNO, which is setting new standards in customer experience.”

The awards seek to highlight utilities companies working hard to improve services across the industry.

Content Guru received the Utility Partner of the Year award on Monday, February 8.

