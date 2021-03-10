Bracknell destination for Angle Property

ANGLE Property has announced the latest acquisition for its Opportunity Fund – and it’s in Bracknell

The business partnership launched the fund to support planning and development across the South East.

Now, it has acquired Brook House in neighbouring Bracknell.

The 21,600 square foot property will be refurbished before being marketed by Haslams.

James Good, director of Angle Property, said: “We are very pleased

to have completed this exciting off-market purchase in such a strong location.

“It is our first purchase of 2021 and first deal for the Angle Property Fund, which we are keen to grow with sustainable opportunities.”

Angle Property said Bracknell is the perfect spot for its last acquisition and is a “major economic centre” in the South East.