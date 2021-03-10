Wokingham.Today

Bracknell destination for Angle Property

by Charlotte King0
Brook House
An aerial view of Brook House, Cain Road, Bracknell

ANGLE Property has announced the latest acquisition for its Opportunity Fund – and it’s in Bracknell

The business partnership launched the fund to support planning and development across the South East.

Now, it has acquired Brook House in neighbouring Bracknell.

The 21,600 square foot property will be refurbished before being marketed by Haslams.

James Good, director of Angle Property, said: “We are very pleased
to have completed this exciting off-market purchase in such a strong location.

“It is our first purchase of 2021 and first deal for the Angle Property Fund, which we are keen to grow with sustainable opportunities.”

Angle Property said Bracknell is the perfect spot for its last acquisition and is a “major economic centre” in the South East.

Related posts

CHRISTMAS GATHERINGS CANCELLED: Wokingham borough to be placed into Tier 4 for Christmas, starts tomorrow

Phil Creighton

CHURCH NOTES: Why rainbows?

Staff Writer

New recycling sacks will be green and are on their way

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.