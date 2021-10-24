Bracknell firm supports NHS social prescription drive

A COMMUNICATIONS firm is switching its focus to social prescribing in a bid to support the NHS.

Content Guru, which is based in Bracknell, has partnered with Simply Content to help GPs offer more holistic care.

Social prescribing is when patients are referred to support in the community to improve their health and wellbeing.

It offers non-medical treatment, including sports and activities, and has become more popular during the coronavirus pandemic.

Content Guru has been awarded a place on a new NHS social prescribing scheme and will work with Simply Connect to improve prescribing services with its communications platform.

Martin Taylor, deputy CEO and co-founder of Content Guru, said: “We look forward to expanding into the emerging field of social prescribing, which is an important part of providing holistic care.

“Together with our platform delivery partners at Simply Connect, we are excited to support the development of services that support ultra-personalised health and care.

“I hope NHS organisations already using [our] communications services will take advantage of this new opportunity to add social prescribing to their portfolios, quickly and easily.”