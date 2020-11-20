The Wokingham Paper

Bracknell Foodbank receives donation from The Lexicon

by Phil Creighton0
Rob Morris, general manager at The Lexicon (left) with Claire Mather from Bracknell Foodbank (right)

A BRACKNELL shopping centre has teamed up with the town’s foodbank to support families this Christmas.

The Lexicon is donating 250 £10 gift cards to the charity ahead of the festive season, which is expected to be difficult for many.

Claire Mather, Bracknell Foodbank manager, said: “It isn’t just about giving out food.  If people are struggling to put food on the table, they will also be struggling to buy other festive essentials, which is where we as a community can step-in to help.”

Sue Boor, head of marketing at The Lexicon said: “This Christmas is likely to be tougher for more people locally, so we wanted to do something that might help put a smile on someone’s face.”

In the New Year, The Lexicon and Bracknell Foodbank plan to launch a new appeal that shoppers can get involved with.

For more information about the foodbank, visit: www.bracknell.foodbank.org.uk

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Berkshire-based growth hub launches business support programme

Charlotte King

Let them eat hake!

Staff Writer

George, news is a demanding mistress: advice from one editor to another

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.