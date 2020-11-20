Bracknell Foodbank receives donation from The Lexicon

A BRACKNELL shopping centre has teamed up with the town’s foodbank to support families this Christmas.

The Lexicon is donating 250 £10 gift cards to the charity ahead of the festive season, which is expected to be difficult for many.

Claire Mather, Bracknell Foodbank manager, said: “It isn’t just about giving out food. If people are struggling to put food on the table, they will also be struggling to buy other festive essentials, which is where we as a community can step-in to help.”

Sue Boor, head of marketing at The Lexicon said: “This Christmas is likely to be tougher for more people locally, so we wanted to do something that might help put a smile on someone’s face.”

In the New Year, The Lexicon and Bracknell Foodbank plan to launch a new appeal that shoppers can get involved with.

For more information about the foodbank, visit: www.bracknell.foodbank.org.uk