Bracknell MP James Sunderland encourages MPs to set the right example on Covid-safe measures

by Phil Creighton0
James Sunderland
James Sunderland speaking in the House of Commons

BRACKNELL MP James Sunderland wanted to know if Parliament had a “clear responsibility” to set the right example.

He was asking the question to the leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg during Business of the House questions on Thursday, October 8.

The MP pointed out that Parliament had been holding virtual meetings, MPs respond to requests to move their chairs or move on and face masks are part of the parliamentary dress code.

He asked: “Does my right honourable Friend agree that these measures are necessary to keep us safe, not least from ourselves, and that Parliament has a clear responsibility to set the right example?”

Replying, Mr Rees-Mogg said that Mr Sunderland had asked a really important question and that parliament had “an obligation to lead by example”.

He added: “I will not begin to pretend that I like wearing a face mask, but … I have taken to wearing one when walking about the Palace … we all have a duty as Members of Parliament to set an example and partly because it may have a benefit and stop the spread of the disease.”

And MPs should observe social distancing, he added. “The Commission is very keen that people should observe the rules. This House has done such good work to make this a covid-secure environment. We all have our part to play.”

You can see the exchange on Parliament’s streaming service.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

